Bomb Threat By Employee's Ex Clears Teterboro Walmart

The man had called the Teterboro Landing Walmart shortly before noon June 11, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano said.

"When he was told that the associate was not available, he became agitated and [said] that he would blow up the store," the lieutenant said.

Responding officers found the store evacuated and began looking into what happened, Napolitano said.

"Further investigation revealed no credibility to the threat and no danger posed to Walmart or its patrons at any time," he said.

"However, out of an abundance of caution, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and responded with [three] bomb-detecting K-9 units," the lieutenant said.

They searched inside the store and around area vehicles before employees and patrons were allowed to re-enter by 12:30 p.m., he said.

"Due to the domestic nature of the incident, no names will be released," Napolitano said. "However, the caller will be contacted for further investigation and possible charges."

