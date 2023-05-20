Bogota Police Nab Wanted Ex-Con With Help From Bergen SWAT

They still got the last laugh.

Officers first stopped Andre Young, 30, in a rental vehicle this past March, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said. He sped off, though, leaving them frustrated.

A prohibition on pursuits that was enacted by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office in December 2020 amid concerns over public safety was still in effect, and Bogota police weren’t about to break the rules.

It happened again in April when Young was spotted driving his girlfriend’s mother’s vehicle through town, Cole said. Once again, Young hit the gas and was gone.

By this point, Detectives Michael LaFerrera and Jonathan Gallipoli had identified their suspect. The 6-foot-4-inch, 280-pound Young had served several years in state prison in New York before being paroled in August 2020 on a conviction out of Nassau County, records show.

It was around 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, when a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, working with Bogota detectives and officers, hit Young’s girlfriend’s apartment on West Fort Lee Road near the Hackensack River.

Young was seized without incident, Cole said.

He remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, eluding and hindering apprehension. Young also received several motor vehicle summonses.

