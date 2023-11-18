Bogota Man Killed In Predawn House Fire

CPR was in progress as the unresponsive 74-year-old military veteran was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, responders said.

A woman who lived with him in the single-family house at the corner of River Road at West Main Street escaped after the three-alarm fire ignited around 6 a.m. Nov. 18, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She declined being taken to a hospital, the prosecutor said.

There were no immediate indications of the cause of the blaze, which destroyed the 1½-story wood-frame house.

Musella’s Arson Squad is investigating along with Bogota police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Englewood, Hackensack, Leonia, Ridgefield Park, Teaneck.

