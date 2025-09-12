Uber Eats Driver Sobs In Back Of NJ Cop Car After Masturbating In Front Of Minors, Police Say

Givi Khomeriki, 35, was arrested on Quimby Street in Westfield around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, Westfield police papers show.

A video of the arrest, posted to YouTube by Transparency Bodycam, shows officers confronting Khomeriki and taking him into custody.

Off the bat, there was a major language barrier. Khomeriki told officers he did not speak English, only Georgian, and used his phone to translate. The entire arrest was conducted using Khomeriki’s phone as a translator, until a live translator joined by phone toward the end.

In the footage, Khomeriki tried telling officers that his father was very ill with cancer, and he was later seen sobbing in the back of a police cruiser.

A parking enforcement officer reported seeing a man in a red Toyota sedan “actively masturbating his erect penis with his left hand,” and said the man “subsequently wipe[d] himself with multiple tissues before abruptly driving away from the scene,” police wrote in the incident report.

The officer stated the suspect appeared to be “looking directly at a group of middle-school-aged juvenile females, who were in the immediate vicinity, while he was masturbating.” Police said the officer also observed the man “ejaculate and wipe himself with multiple tissues.”

When officers stopped the vehicle minutes later, Khomeriki was identified as the driver. During questioning, police said he made a spontaneous statement through a translation application: “I have a bottle, when I want to have sex I put it in, and then I throw it in the toilet.”

Police reported finding “multiple used, crumpled up tissues in plain view in the front passenger seat area” of the suspect’s vehicle.

Khomeriki was charged with lewdness, a fourth-degree crime. He was processed at Westfield Police Headquarters and released on a summons.

