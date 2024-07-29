Bodycam Footage Shows Arrest Of DUI Driver In 8-Car Bergen County Wreck

As reported by Daily Voice at the time, Lizardo struck eight vehicles leaving debris strewn across nearly 100 yards less than a mile away rom his home.

"What happened?" Elmwood Park Officer Charles Keenan asks Lizardo after checking on the multiple victims — including one driver who required extrication — at the scene.

"I don't even know," Lizardo replies.

Multiple people at the scene informed arriving officers that Lizardo reeked of alcohol.

"How much did you have to drink today?" Keenan asks.

Then comes a long pause from Lizardo.

"I don't know," he eventually says.

Samples of Lizardo's breath taken at EPPD headquarters showed he had a BAC of 0.16%, DriveThruTours reports — was double the legal limit of 0.08%.

Lizardo was charged with operating under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, and unsafe operation.

Click here for the full video from DriveThruTours and here for the original Daily Voice story by Jerry DeMarco.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.