A Few Clouds 82°

SHARE

Bodycam Footage Shows Arrest Of DUI Driver In 8-Car Bergen County Wreck

Newly-released bodycam footage shows the arrest of a 29-year-old driver who was twice the legal limit when he caused a path of destruction down a Bergen County street in a quiet neighborhood last May.The footage released by DriveThruTours on Sunday, July 28 shows the wreckage caused by Jean Lizardo along Mola Boulevard and Elmwood Park Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, May 3.

Jean Lizardo was twice the legal limit when he caused an 8-car crash down a 100-yard stretch of an Elmwood Park street last May, police said.

Jean Lizardo was twice the legal limit when he caused an 8-car crash down a 100-yard stretch of an Elmwood Park street last May, police said.

 Photo Credit: Left: Contributed photos to Daily Voice; Center/Right: DriveThruTours screengrabs
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

As reported by Daily Voice at the time, Lizardo struck eight vehicles leaving debris strewn across nearly 100 yards less than a mile away rom his home.

"What happened?" Elmwood Park Officer Charles Keenan asks Lizardo after checking on the multiple victims — including one driver who required extrication — at the scene.

"I don't even know," Lizardo replies.

Multiple people at the scene informed arriving officers that Lizardo reeked of alcohol.

"How much did you have to drink today?" Keenan asks.

Then comes a long pause from Lizardo.

"I don't know," he eventually says.

Samples of Lizardo's breath taken at EPPD headquarters showed he had a BAC of 0.16%, DriveThruTours reports — was double the legal limit of 0.08%. 

Lizardo was charged with operating under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, and unsafe operation.

Click here for the full video from DriveThruTours and here for the original Daily Voice story by Jerry DeMarco.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE