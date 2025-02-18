Alleged DUI Mom In Halloween Costume Insists On Leaving Edgewater Crash To Get Kids (Video)

Ashley Alvarez, 30, of the Bronx, was found slumped over the wheel of her blue 2009 Nissan Altima, bloodied and dazed, after the vehicle collided head-on with a large rock along Route 5 near Undercliff Road on the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2024, according to police paperwork and bodycam footage published by Transparency Bodycam.

When officers approached, Alvarez repeatedly said she couldn't breathe and later admitted she had consumed alcohol earlier that day, police said. Patrolwoman Pothos and responding officers Patrolman Evan Bringas and Patrolwoman Gillian Cabrera noted that Alvarez appeared distraught, had glassy eyes, and was crying as she rambled on about picking up her kids up.

"My kids matter more than me," she pleaded with paramedics to release her.

Due to her injuries, field sobriety tests were not administered. Alvarez was given oxygen before being transported to Englewood Hospital, according to a police report.

At the hospital, when medical staff asked her to stand for an X-ray, she collapsed to the floor, unconscious but still breathing, according to the report filed by Patrolwoman Gillian Cabrera.

Moments later, Alvarez regained consciousness, police paperwork shows. As doctors worked to stabilize her, she told officers she needed to use the restroom. She was accompanied by an officer, at which point she said she felt like she was going to faint. Medical staff intervened as she lost consciousness again on the bathroom floor, according to the report.

Hospital staff drew Alvarez’s blood for medical purposes and informed police they would be testing for blood alcohol content. When officers later asked Alvarez for a voluntary blood sample, she refused, police said.

Alvarez was ultimately transported to Hackensack Medical Center for further evaluation after doctors determined she had internal bleeding. Police issued her summonses for driving under the influence, reckless driving, and careless driving. Alvarez was released to her sister and officers returned to headquarters to begin the process of obtaining a subpoena for her blood test results. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

