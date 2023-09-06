Body Of 31-Year-Old Swimmer Washes Up At Seaside Park

The body of Wilmer Chavez, 31, of Howell, was recovered off the G Street beach, Seaside Park police said.

Chavez was among a group of swimmers who were struggling in the ocean around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 off Stockton Avenue.

Seaside Park lifeguards and emergency workers responded to six calls over the Labor Day weekend involving 14 total swimmers in distress, Seaside Park police said. All of the other swimmers were rescued or made it out of the water.

A beachgoer posted footage of the recovery to Instagram, noting a body washed up in front of the lifeguard stand.

Nearly a dozen rescues were made over the weekend at the Jersey Shore, where a 22-year-old and 42-year-old drowned, abc7 reports.

News12's Jim Murdoch was at the scene Wednesday morning in Seaside.

