Body Pulled From NY Harbor ID'd As Man Missing Since 2010: 'Finally Has Closure'

Human remains discovered in a submerged vehicle in Mount Sinai Harbor on Monday, June 30, are those of Robert “Bob” Long, his family confirmed on social media.

“On behalf of [wife] Joanne, myself, and the rest of the Long family, I want to express my deepest gratitude for all the outpouring of compassion over the years,” Debbie Diaz wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to finding Long. “Joanne finally has closure as her beloved Bob (aka Honey) has been recovered…”

The discovery was made at around 5 p.m. Monday when volunteer dive teams from Explorers With a Mission and Adventures With Purpose using side-scan sonar found a Chrysler PT Cruiser – the same car Long was driving when he disappeared – submerged near the Cedar Beach boat ramp, Suffolk County Police said.

Divers entered the submerged vehicle and surfaced with what appeared to be a human bone. Police were called to the scene, and operations continued Tuesday, July 1, when additional human remains were recovered by the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau. The vehicle was later pulled from the water using a crane.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to officially confirm the identity and determine a cause of death.

Long, a Miller Place resident who was 62 at the time, was last seen on December 21, 2010, after leaving the Miller Place Wine & Liquor Store around noon. The search spanned over a decade, and the case grew cold.

In a 2016 GoFundMe campaign created to help his wife, Joanne, organizer Debbie Diaz described the immense toll the disappearance had taken.

“Since December 21, 2010, when Bob vanished without a trace, the police were unfortunately never able to close the case. Joanne has suffered both physically, mentally, and financially,” Diaz wrote. “She has already lost so much — her husband, her health, her freedom. Please let’s assure she doesn’t lose her home.”

The recovery was confirmed by Adventures With Purpose, who posted late Monday, “The Exploring With a Mission Team, sponsored and supported by Adventures With Purpose, has located one of the lost loved ones we were searching for on Long Island.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back for updates.

