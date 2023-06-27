Rutgers University Student Committed Suicide: Prosecutor

The death was ruled a suicide, they said.

There was no threat to the public and no foul play was suspected, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Kenneth Cop of the Rutgers Police Department.

The discovery was made around 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 on Busch Campus, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Calvert of the Rutgers Police Department at 732-932-7211 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732 745-3477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.