Body Of North Arlington Man, Tennis Coach Pulled From Passaic River: Report, Police

Brian Kolakowski, a Harrison teacher and tennis coach affectionately known by students as "Mr. Kola," was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 4, Kearny police said.

Security camera footage showed that at 4:29 a.m. the Volkswagen Jetta owned by Kolakowski entered the Passaic River via the boat ramp at the Frank Vincent Marina, police said. This prompted immediate recovery efforts.

The vehicle had drifted south from the Frank Vincent Marina, overturned, and then ultimately sank, police said. The depth and positioning of the vehicle, compounded by adverse weather conditions and poor underwater visibility, complicated the recovery efforts, which spanned several days, police said.

Kolakowski's body was recovered by the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Unit, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The vehicle was also pulled from the water, police said.

Kearny police said there was no evidence of anything criminal nor any threat to public safety.

Meanwhile, Kolakowski's death left students and players heartbroken.

"He was one of the first volleyball coaches I had," Julia Farkas said on Facebook. "Because of him I had the opportunity to serve on varsity as a freshman, an experience that played a role in my decision to stick with the sport and eventually play at the collegiate level. This news really hits home. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest easy Kola "

"RIP Mr. Kola," Bianca Conklin said. "The scene outside Washington middle school today was heartbreaking.. praying for his family."

