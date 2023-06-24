Fog/Mist 72°

Body Of NJ Climber Killed In Avalanche Recovered

The body of a 66-year-old Bergen County man killed by an avalanche last February has been recovered, officials in Washington State said.

Chelan County Sheriff (stock photo). Photo Credit: Chelan County Sheriff Facebook
by Michael Mashburn & Cecilia Levine

Yun Park, of Palisades Park, was among three hikers attempting to climb Colchuck Peak on Feb. 19, 2023, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said.

A hiker found Park's body the afternoon of June 23, near the base of Colchuck Peak. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Rescue Team was contacted for a hoist capable helicopter and accepted the mission.

The team responded around 11:15 a.m. Friday, June 23, and the body was turned over to the Chelan County Coroner’s office.

Park was the last of the three climbers to be recovered. 

