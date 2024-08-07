Body Of Missing North Arlington Man Recovered From Passaic River

The body of Orlando Chamorro, who had been reported missing out of North Arlington on Friday, Aug. 2, was recovered from the Passaic River on Monday, Aug. 5, Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelley said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force responded to Main Street and the Belleville Turnpike on reports of a body in the water that morning, where firefighters made the recovery, Fennelley said.

Chamorro was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.