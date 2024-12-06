Partly Cloudy 34°

Body Of Man, 47, Found In Hackensack: 'Not Suspicious'

Hackensack police are investigating the sudden death of a 47-year-old man found behind bushes on a Hackensack street Thursday, Dec. 5.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Hackensack police responded to a report of a body found in the area of 20 Spring Valley Road, where the man's body was discovered behind bushes, Police Chief Michael Antista said.

The Detective Bureau and the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was not suspicious in nature, Antista reported.

The man’s body was turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office, which is handling notification of next of kin, officials said. The investigation remains ongoing.

