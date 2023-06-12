Body Of Missing HS Senior, Standout Wrestler Recovered From South Jersey Lake

The body of Victor Rodriguez, a star wrestler at Pitman High School, was recovered in Alcyon Lake in Pitman by New Jersey State Police on Monday, June 12.

"It is with great sadness that after just over 17 hours of tedious and demanding work by many first responders, Victor has been recovered," Mayor Michael Razze announced on Facebook.

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to the lake at 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.