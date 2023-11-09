Body Found In Jersey Shore Recycling Plant

The adult male corpse was discovered at the Mazza Recycling plant in Tinton Falls on Wednesday, Nov. 8, Chris Swendeman of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

It apparently was among the recyclables dumped by collection trucks from various counties.

The plant was immediately closed and then reopened on Thursday.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the discovery along with Tinton Falls police and the Monmouth County Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office in Freehold.

Mazza released a statement:

"On November 8, one of our employees discovered a body mixed in with recyclables at our material-recovery facility, in an area where collection trucks from multiple counties dump on site. Police were immediately called to the scene and the facility was shut down for an investigation by the authorities."

