Body Found Floating In Quarry In Rockland County (Developing)

Suffern Mayor Michael Curley confirmed the discovery in a statement posted to social media around 2:30 p.m., noting that police and fire department personnel were on scene at the Suffern Quarry to assist with the recovery.

The Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office and other law enforcement agencies also responded.

“I want to inform the public that we have a body floating in the Suffern Quarry,” Mayor Curley wrote, adding, “Our police are on the scene and we have the fire department to assist in retrieving the body… We will inform the public as more information becomes available.”

No further details about the deceased, including identity or the circumstances surrounding the death, have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.