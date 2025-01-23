Bob Dylan Biopic Filmed In NJ Scores 8 Oscar Nominations

Timothee Chalamet who plays the iconic singer/songwriter as he navigates the New York music scene in the 1960s, was nominated for Best Actor while James Mangold was nominated for Best Director. Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, while Edward Norton, who plays Pete Seeger, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

The movie also received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound and Best Costume Design.

"A Complete Unknown" even received praise from the subject himself.

"There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!)," Dylan wrote on social media. "Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s 'Dylan Goes Electric' – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book."

"A Complete Unknown" was filmed in Hudson, Essex, Passaic and Cape May counties from the end of March through May, Steven Gorelick, the director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission said.

Regular sightings of Chalamet and other stars like Elle Fanning in places like Hoboken were shared on social media.

Mangold previously directed the Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line." Dylan serves as an executive producer of the film.

