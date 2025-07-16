Boat-Towing Driver Passed Out, Killed Nursing Student In Head-On VA Crash: Police

Steven Kowalik, 64, of Leesburg, was indicted for involuntary manslaughter and turned himself in to face the charges, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The crash happened around 5:14 p.m. on April 23, near the intersection of Ox Road and Davis Drive in Lorton, police said.

Detectives with the Crash Reconstruction Unit said Kowalik was driving a 2012 Ford F-350 towing a fishing boat northbound on Ox Road when he fell unconscious, crossed the grass median, and slammed head-on into a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.

The second driver, Michelle Davis, 33, of Lorton, was declared dead at the scene by first responders. Kowalik was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

According to her obituary, Davis was born in Kingston, Jamaica and moved to New York City in 2007. Two years later, she married "the love of her life." Davis had been looking forward to graduating from Purdue University Global's nursing program this summer. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind two daughters, Amia and AaBree.

Police are still asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has relevant information.

Fairfax County Police said Kowalik was released on a $7,500 bond.

