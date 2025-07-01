BMW Crashes, Flips In Garden State Parkway Fatal, 2 Flee Scene, Njsp Says

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, near milepost 130.2, in the southbound lanes of Woodbridge, according to a release from state police.

Troopers say the BMW SUV hit two other vehicles, a Ford SUV and a separate BMW passenger car, before running off the road, striking multiple trees, and overturning.

Of the four people inside the BMW SUV, two fled the scene, police said.

One passenger was pronounced dead. Another was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The drivers of the Ford SUV and the BMW passenger car were not injured, according to police.

The crash remains under active investigation. No further information is being released at this time.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has dash cam footage from the scene, to contact the Troop “D” Holmdel Station Detective Bureau at 732-441-4500 ext. 7426.

