Blue Moon Cafe Shutters Englewood Location

Owner Howard Felixbrod made the announcement on the restaurant's social media pages on Wednesday, April 19.

"It has truly been a pleasure to serve you and we will miss being in Englewood," Felixbrod said. "I am looking forward to enjoying more free time."

James Du and Lillian Pien, who run Akai Lounge in Englewood, are taking over the spot and changing the name to Blue Akai, Felixbrod said. They plan to serve both Mexican and Japanese cuisines, Felixbrod said.

Blue Moon's locations in Wyckoff and Denville will remain open, Felixbrod said.

Patrons shared some of their favorite memories while reacting with sadness on Facebook.

"This is soooo sad," said one user. " I wish you nothing but the best Howie! Some of my best memories happened at Blue Moon! That place will always be in my heart!"

"Nooooooooo this makes me so sad," said another user. "Our family has loved Blue Moon for so many years -it was our go to family restaurant as our kids grew up. So upset to say goodbye."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.