'Blue Lives Matter' Posts Get NJ Judge Suspended From Bench, Court Says

Robert LePore, who was first appointed to the bench in Point Pleasant in 2020, had a Facebook that contained posts, reposts, "likes," and "friends" list affiliations that conflicted with his ethical obligations as a judge, the Supreme Court Of New Jersey Advisory Committee On Judicial Conduct said in its filing.

Among LePore's offending posts included expressions of support for law enforcement, including "Blue Lives Matter" imagery and multiple references to partisan political viewpoints that he endorsed, the court found.

LePore's "likes" and "follows" list included:

American Police Beat

Brick Police Athletic League ("PAL")

Brick Township PBA Local #230

Law Officer

Point Pleasant Police Department

Ocean County Police Academy

New Jersey State Police

Survive the Streets: A Page for Cops

He also liked a page that criticized New Jersey's bail reform laws and partisan political groups, the court ruled. LePore had been made aware of the ethical issues on his Facebook page, but failed to remove it from his account, the court ruled.

A complaint was originally filed against LePore, after a litigant looked up his Facebook page and saw the pro-law enforcement posts, the Asbury Park Press reported. The litigant who appeared before LePore had been accused of saying, "f- the police."

In its complaint against LePore, the court said his activity showed bias.

"By his affiliations with law enforcement on his personal Facebook account, [LePore] expressed a bias for law enforcement, or minimally created the appearance of a bias, that cast reasonable doubt on Respondent's ability to act impartially as a judge," the court wrote in its filing.

In a response to the allegations, an attorney for LePore said he spent several days and numerous hours going over his Facebook account to ensure he removed all objectionable material.

LePore's "review can fairly be characterized as painstaking and exhaustive," Robert Ramsey, LePore's attorney, wrote. "[LePore] also went through his "Friends" list several times and unfriended anyone whom he believes conflicted with his obligations under the New Jersey Code of Judicial Conduct."

LePore said his pro-police "likes" were to support his son, a detective. LePore said his daughter assisted him with cleaning up his Facebook, before he decided to delete the account entirely in 2003.

At a hearing last year, LePore acknowledged his misconduct and agreed it merited discipline.

"Shedding this unfortunate spotlight on the judiciary is sickening to me,'' LePore said to the New Jersey Supreme Court's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, according to Asbury Park Press. "What I did was improper. I should be disciplined for it.''

As part of his suspension, LePore must take a minimum of four hours of in-person continuing professional development courses concerning systemic, actual and implicit bias, the court ruled.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.