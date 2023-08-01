Blue Ivy Steals The Show At Beyonce's MetLife Concert (Watch)

Footage of Blue Ivy Carter, the 11-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, dancing on stage during mom's shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford last weekend as part of the Renaissance World Tour is going viral on social media.

Blue Ivy joins Beyonce on stage during "My Power" and "Black Parade," and also proudly displayed her New York roots with her attire while doing her dad's (and Diamond Dallas Page's) famous hand symbol.

Despite being only 11, the accomplished Carter has already won a Grammy, among other accolades for her performance on her mom's hit song "Brown Skin Girl."

