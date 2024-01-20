Blowing Snow, Frigid Temps Make For Arctic-Like Weekend: Here's What's In Store For Next Week

Saturday, Jan. 20 will be partly sunny with wind chill values between 10 and 15 degrees, and temps reaching a high of between 20 and 25 degrees, the National Weather Service says.

Winds will make temps feel like they're in the single digits, and will keep snow blowing through the air until Sunday, Jan. 21, the NWS said.

Sunday will reach highs of between 25 and 30 degrees, with winds up to 15 mph.

Monday, Jan. 22 will be mostly sunny and slightly more mild, with a high near 35.

Temperatures will continue to gradually increase throughout the week, reaching highs in the mid-40s by Thursday, with rain expected Wednesday through Friday.

