Bloody 5TH: Two Dead, Five Wounded In Pair Of Paterson Shootings

Police responding to the entrance to Route 19 at Jersey Street found the two men – one 26, the other 17, both from Paterson -- shortly after 2:30 a.m. July 5.

CPR was conducted before both were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, responders said.

Both were pronounced dead a short time later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint announcement.

Three other men with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital soon after, they said.

One is 24 and the other two both 19, all also from Paterson.

Valdes and Abbassi didn’t say whether any suspects had been seized or identified or what the motive may have been.

Less than a mile away, two other men -- one 19, the other 20 -- were shot at Essex and Madison streets shortly after 11:30 p.m. July 4.

Both got to St. Joe’s in private vehicles, authorities said.

There was no further information immediately available on that incident.

