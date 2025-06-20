Bloods Gang Member, Ex-Con Wanted By US Marshals Fights Paramus Cops: Police

Paramus officers Jason Hrbek, Michael Cleary, and Matthew Orefice responded to Howland Avenue for a dispute where they encountered Danny Urena, 32, of Passaic on Thursday, June 19 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Paramus Police Deputy Chief Frank Scott said.

Urena, standing at 6 feet and 3 inches and weighing 310 pounds, gave officers a false name, tried fleeing, and “continually flailed his arms and legs in an attempt to strike the officers” as they tried to restrain him, according to Scott.

As the officers tried to arrest Urena, he took off running, triggering a brief foot chase and physical struggle before he was taken into custody.

Further investigation in Paramus revealed that Urena had active warrants from:

U.S. Marshals Service

Asbury Park Police Department

Freehold Police Department

Hawthorne Police Department

He was transported to Paramus Police Headquarters, booked, processed, and remanded to Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing.

Urena was arrested back in 2019 in Paterson, where he pulled a loaded gun on two pursuing Paterson officers during an intense struggle, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

In 2018, Urena kicked in the door of his girlfriend’s Elmwood Park garden apartment and confronted her about not coming home the night before, Daily Voice reported at the time. Urena, who had stabbed and slashed himself, then barricaded himself inside, triggering a SWAT standoff.

Urena was charged with:

Three counts of aggravated assault on a Police Officer

One count of resisting arrest

One count of hindering apprehension, giving false information

The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

