Bloodied Protest At Jersey City Whole Foods Exposes 'Misleading' Meat Claims

The graphic protest featured nearly nude activists lying on giant meat trays, covered in fake blood, and wrapped in imitation packaging complete with spoof labels. The human “products” were arranged outside the Whole Foods on Greene Street near the intersection of Christopher Columbus Drive and Washington Street, drawing attention to the claims made by the Global Animal Partnership (GAP) certification program.

“Whole Foods’ standards still allow for ‘certified’ facilities to mutilate piglets without pain relief, cram cows into filthy pens, force chickens to grow morbidly obese until they can barely walk, and kill these animals at a fraction of their natural life expectancy,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “This protest urges people to see the reality behind deceptive ‘humane’ labels and go vegan.”

PETA highlighted alleged cases of animal abuse at GAP-certified facilities, including an investigation at Plainville Farms that documented workers kicking and beating turkeys, leaving sick and injured birds untreated. The investigation led to 141 animal cruelty charges and 10 worker convictions. A similar investigation at Sweet Stem Farm revealed pigs crammed into crowded sheds, suffering from untreated injuries and medical conditions.

The protest also called on the ASPCA and Humane Society of the United States to cut ties with GAP, which PETA says fails to uphold meaningful standards of animal welfare.

PETA hopes the striking demonstration will encourage consumers to question the claims made by meat certifications and consider vegan alternatives. For Jersey City residents, the message was impossible to ignore.

