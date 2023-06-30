Blood-Soaked Remains Fished From Little Ferry Lake Not Human: Authorities

A witness produced a video the afternoon of June 30 of a woman dressed all in black tossing a black bag into Indian Lake with blood dripping from it, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.

The woman -- who was described only as Middle Eastern -- then left, he said.

A similar bag was retrieved from a nearby trash can, the chief said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification examined the remains, took blood samples and declared them animal, not human, he said.

What type of animal couldn't immediately be determined.

The black bag tossed into the water was then fished out by borough firefighters, Walters said -- with the same result.

