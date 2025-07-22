Fair 76°

Blood-Covered Woman Stabs Elderly Man In Face, Chest, Kicks Cop: Mt. Poconos Police

A woman was found walking through a quiet Poconos neighborhood, drenched in blood, moments after stabbing an 71-year-old man in the face and chest and assaulting a police officer, authorities announced on Tuesday, July 22.

 Photo Credit: Poconos Mountain Regional Police
Jillian Pikora
Colleen B. Hall, 56, of Tobyhanna, launched a brutal, unprovoked attack on the elderly man she lived with at a home on Starlight Terrace around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, July 21, according to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

While officers were responding to the stabbing call, dispatchers received a report of a blood-covered woman wandering nearby on Winding Way. Police quickly found Hall and detained her, but say she became combative and kicked an officer in the chest.

The victim suffered a laceration to his face and a stab wound to his chest, police said. He told investigators Hall attacked him without warning and repeatedly punched him as they struggled over the knife. Hall also had a cut on her hand and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono for treatment.

The victim’s wounds were described as superficial and treated at the scene.

Hall is facing a list of charges including:

  • Felony Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide.
  • Felony Aggravated Assault.
  • Felony Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement.
  • Misdemeanor Possession of an Instrument of Crime with Intent.
  • Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
  • Misdemeanor Simple Assault.
  • Summary Harassment.

Her preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Phillip Riley, who set bail at $150,000 secured. A hearing date has not yet been released.

