Blood-Covered Woman Stabs Elderly Man In Face, Chest, Kicks Cop: Mt. Poconos Police

Colleen B. Hall, 56, of Tobyhanna, launched a brutal, unprovoked attack on the elderly man she lived with at a home on Starlight Terrace around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, July 21, according to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.
While officers were responding to the stabbing call, dispatchers received a report of a blood-covered woman wandering nearby on Winding Way. Police quickly found Hall and detained her, but say she became combative and kicked an officer in the chest.
The victim suffered a laceration to his face and a stab wound to his chest, police said. He told investigators Hall attacked him without warning and repeatedly punched him as they struggled over the knife. Hall also had a cut on her hand and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono for treatment.
The victim’s wounds were described as superficial and treated at the scene.
Hall is facing a list of charges including:
- Felony Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide.
- Felony Aggravated Assault.
- Felony Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement.
- Misdemeanor Possession of an Instrument of Crime with Intent.
- Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
- Misdemeanor Simple Assault.
- Summary Harassment.
Her preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Phillip Riley, who set bail at $150,000 secured. A hearing date has not yet been released.
