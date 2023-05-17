Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Spotted Filming 'It Ends With Us' In Hoboken (PHOTOS)

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were seen filming "It Ends With Us" at 10th and Bloomfield streets in Hoboken on Wednesday morning, May 17.

The movie — directed by Baldoni — is an adaptation of the bestselling Colleen Hoover book, which is about the relationship between Lily and neurosurgeon Ryan. Things get messy when Lily's ex-boyfriend enters the picture.

Last month, the movie put out a casting call for extras to take part in the Jersey shoot, with partial nudity required.

