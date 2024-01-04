Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Movie Filming In Jersey City Casting Kids For Paid Parts

A casting notice has been put out for "It Ends With Us", an adaptation of the bestselling Colleen Hoover novel that has been filming in New Jersey since last year and stars Lively and Justin Bardoni.

The movie is looking for kids between the ages of 8 to 12 to portray children at a farmer's market in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The role pays $176 for 10 hours of work. All genders and ethnicities are welcome.

"It Ends With Us" — directed by Baldoni — is about the relationship between Lily and neurosurgeon Ryan. Things get messy when Lily's ex-boyfriend enters the picture.

The movie had previously put out a casting call for extras to take part in the Jersey shoot, with partial nudity required.

The cast had been spotted filming in Hoboken last year.

To view the casting notice, click here.

