'Black Panther' Stuntwoman Hurt By Fleeing Driver In NYC Day After Attending Giants Game

Carrie Bernans, 29, who IMDB says was born in Hopewell and raised in Richmond, VA, suffered broken bones and chipped teeth in the incident on Monday, Jan. 1, her mother, Patricia said on Instagram.

The crash happened a day after Bernans was at MetLife Stadium for the Rams-Giants game.

Police were called to 33rd Street and 6th Avenue on reports of a 44-year-old man assaulting his 34-year-old female passenger, NBC New York says citing NYPD, when the man fled.

Carrie's mom said the man "ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near. It ended up knocking her unconscious and [left] her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening."

Two police officers and several other pedestrians were injured in the incident, in which the man's Mercedes at one point mounted the sidewalk, NBC says.

"Amidst the chaos of the New Year's incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself," Patricia continued.

"Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she’s filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigate this path toward recovery and new beginnings."

Carrie has had roles in "Spider-Man 2," "S.W.A.T.," "Avengers: End Game," and dozens more.

