Black Friday Bomb Threat Sends American Dream Shoppers Scrambling

The New Jersey State Police Bomb and K9 units responded to the mall around 7:15 a.m., performing sweeps for explosive devices as shoppers waited in the parking lots, officials said.

The threat was later deemed unfounded and shoppers were allowed back inside at approximately 9:15 a.m., according to officials and footage shared to social media.

"This was done out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of our employees and guests is and will always be our priority," a spokesperson for the mall said. "The center has already re-opened. We look forward to a joyous and safe holiday season."

