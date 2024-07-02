Bizarre Mugshot Shows Grinning Car Thief Just After Launching Stolen Volvo Into Hudson River

A 26-year-old man who stole a white 2012 Volvo was arrested after he lost control of the vehicle, sending it into the Hudson River during a police pursuit Monday night, July 1, Edgewater Police Chief Donald A. Martin said in a release.

The man, later identified as Jean D. Severe, of Brooklyn, NY, jumped behind the wheel of the Volvo at Veteran's Field at 1167 River Road just before 9:10 p.m., Martin said.

Moments later, an officer spotted the car near the Fort Lee border. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but Severe failed to pull over, initiating a pursuit.

Palisades Interstate Parkway Police took the lead on the pursuit as the vehicle headed toward the Exit 2 on the northbound side, according to Martin.

Severe led officers along the southbound side of the PIP, then onto Henry Hudson Drive and into the Palisades Interstate Park.

That's when Severe lost control of the vehicle, sending it toward the Englewood Boat Basin and into the Hudson River.

Severe was arrested and charged on a complaint warrant with third-degree motor vehicle theft and second-degree eluding, Martin said. He was processed and taken to the Bergen County Jail, awaiting a first court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.