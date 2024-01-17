Shuttered NJ Pizzeria Reopens Under New Owners

Bivo Pizza Napoletana announced on Instagram it is reopening its Montclair location on Friday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. under new ownership.

The restaurant shuttered suddenly in Fall 2022 after temporarily shutting its doors in fall 2021 as former owner Tomasso Colao battled health issues. The new owners said they spent time with Colao to ensure they offered the authentic pizza napoletana.

"Be assured that Bivio will continue using the highest quality ingredients imported from Italy and fresh local," the new owners, who were not identified said. "Our dough is still crafted with the original 27 year old "lievito madre" natural yeast culture ( known as la bambina) and finest Italian 00 flours."

Pizza lovers were excited one of their favorite pizzerias is reopening.

"I've been dreaming of this announcement," said one commenter on their Instagram opening.

"Freaking out over this," said another commenter.

Bivio Pizza Napoletana, 107 Pine St., Montclair

