Bistro, Bocce, Bowling Hall Sets Opening Date At NJ Mall

Pinstripes, a bistro with bowling and bocce is opening at Westfield Garden State Plaza on Friday, Feb. 16.

This is the restaurant's first location in the Garden State and 16th nationwide.

Italian-American cuisine is on the menu along with three bocce courts and 13 bowing lanes as part of the more than 30,000 square feet complex.

Food offerings include chicken and goat cheese pasta, Italian jambalaya with spicy chicken, grilled shrimp, risotto, sausage, roasted pepper and maple glazed salmon. Brunch will be offered on weekends.

