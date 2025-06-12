Billionaire Mark Cuban Joins Thousands In Supporting NJ Wrestler, Dispatcher With ALS

But outside the ring, Jeff Guerriero is a husband to Sam and father to his toddler son, Milo.

The New Providence resident, who also works as a dispatcher, announced his ALS diagnosis last month in a Facebook post. And the disease has been progressing rapidly, according to a fundraiser set up to support his family.

"It absolutely sucks and I've been a bit of a wreck," Jeff wrote. "But my family and very few friends I've told have been extremely supportive. I also could not have a better wife to stand by my side through this garbage than Sam. It sucks but we're keeping our heads up and not letting this disease suck the joy out of life."

As of Thursday, June 12, more than $112,000 has been raised, including a $10,000 donation from billionaire Mark Cuban.

"Jeff is an amazing, kind person who goes above and beyond for anyone around him. It without a doubt shows with how many people love him and consider him a friend or family," Nicholas Guerriero, Jeff's brother, who organized the fundraiser said.

Jeff has lived his dreams, having been afforded opportunities to wrestle all over the country and fronting rock bands, creating his own soda brand and appearing in a horror movie. He was recently inducted into the Deathmatch Hall of Fame.

"He truly loved every second of doing this and ALS has taken this away from him," Guerriero wrote. "He has helped so many people along the way, positively affected so many peoples lives, and is literally friends with people from all walks of life, which shows what type of person he truly is."

The fundraiser will help support his wife, Sam, and 1.5 year old Milo with medical bills and the adjustments needed to help Jeff live a comfortable life for as long as possible.

"I want to ensure Sam and Milo have everything they need financially," Guerriero wrote. "It’s not something they should have to worry about and by doing this we can make a difference."

Cannonball Fest, an event to raise money for Jeff, will be held Sunday, Sept. 14 at New Providence High School.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

