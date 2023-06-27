Big Prize! Five NJ Lotto Players Win $50K

Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, June 26 drawing, winning $50,000. A ticket sold at Quick on the Way in Jersey City was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $200,000.

The other winning tickets were sold at Horsetrack Gas in Burlington, Lotto.com in Jersey City, Jackpocket in Hewitt and Acme in Warren.

The winning numbers were: 06, 28, 39, 43, and 54. The Red Power Ball number was 12. The Power Play was 4X.

