Big Lots Reopening 130+ More Stores In Discount Chain's Revival: See The Full List

The discount chain plans to reopen 132 stores across 14 states in May, Variety Wholesalers announced in a news release on Monday, April 28. Pennsylvania (13 stores) and Virginia (10 stores) are among the top states for returning locations.

Big Lots will reopen 54 stores on Thursday, May 1, and 78 locations on Thursday, May 15.

"The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive," said Variety Wholesalers CEO and president Lisa Seigies. "The Big Lots stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers with apparel for the family, everyday needs for the home, kitchen, and pantry, plus a huge selection of famous brands. I couldn't be prouder of the dedicated team who made it possible for us to serve these communities again!"

The latest wave of reopenings follows Variety's purchase of hundreds of Big Lots locations out of bankruptcy in December 2024. The company launched the first phase of its Big Lots revival in April with nine store openings, including one in Roanoke, VA.

Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2024 after closing hundreds of stores, including 64 in Pennsylvania. The shutdowns prompted a consumer protection warning from the state attorney general at the time.

Here are the Pennsylvania stores reopening in May:

Bloomsburg

Camp Hill

Cleona

Du Bois

Dunmore

East Stroudsburg

Erie

Eynon

Franklin (Venango County)

Lehighton

Lewisburg

Meadville

New Castle

Here are the Virginia stores reopening in May:

Chesapeake

Chester

Fredericksburg

Front Royal

Martinsville

North Chesterfield

North Prince George

Waynesboro

Winchester

Yorktown

Variety said the company is working toward grand opening celebrations for all Big Lots stores in the fall. Each location will continue to add new merchandise weekly.

Here are the other Big Lots stores opening nationwide in May:

Alabama

Decatur

Dothan

Guntersville

Jasper

Mobile

Northport

Florida

Crystal River

Jacksonville

Marianna

Ormond Beach

Panama City

Georgia

Augusta

Brunswick

Buford

Cornelia

Dallas

Fort Oglethorpe

Marietta

Smyrna

Valdosta

Vidalia

Waycross

Indiana

Jasper

Kentucky

Campbellsville

Danville

Elizabethtown

Glasgow

Hazard

London

Middlesboro

Richmond

Somerset

Michigan

Burton

Flint

Port Huron

Shelby Township

Southgate

Mississippi

Southhaven

North Carolina

Belmont

Burlington

Clemmons

Dunn

Elizabeth City

Elkin

Fayetteville

Gastonia

Greensboro

Greenville

Hickory

Kinston

Lexington

Lincolnton

Mocksville

Mooresville

Mount Airy

Newton

Roanoke Rapids

Rocky Mount

Selma

Shelby

Southport

Statesville

Wake Forest

Wilkesboro

Wilson

Ohio

Alliance

Boardman

Bridgeport

Columbus

Elyria

Fremont

Grove City

Kettering

Lancaster

New Philadelphia

Reynoldsburg

Toledo

Warren

Wintersville

South Carolina

Easley

Greenwood

Lexington

Rock Hill

Seneca

Simpsonville

Spartanburg

West Columbia

Tennessee

Alcoa

Cleveland

Greeneville

Jefferson City

Johnson City

Knoxville

Morristown

Murfreesboro

Rogersville

Sevierville

West Virginia

Beckley

Bridgeport

Charleston

Elkins

Fairmont

Martinsburg

Oak Hill

Princeton

Variety Wholesalers operates more than 400 stores across 18 states under brands like Roses, Roses Express, and Maxway.

