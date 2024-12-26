Fair 36°

Big Lots Laying Off 385 NJ Employees As Stores Close: Here's Where

Big Lots, the popular discount retailer, is officially going out of business, which means hundreds of workers are about to lose their jobs.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, has announced plans to close all 963 of its remaining stores nationwide, including 18 locations in New Jersey.

According to a WARN notice, 385 New Jersey employees will be out of work by Feb. 28, 2025. The layoffs will be in Somers Point, Edgewater Park, North Cape May, Toms River, Clifton, Brickton, South Plainfield, West Deptford, Sicklerville, Middletown, Dover, Barnegat, Cape May Court House, Lumberton, Millville, and Hamilton.

The New Jersey stores closing are located in:

  • Barnegat
  • Beverly
  • Brick
  • Cape May
  • Cape May Court House
  • Cherry Hill
  • Clifton
  • Dover
  • Hamilton
  • Jersey City
  • Lumberton
  • Middletown
  • Millville
  • Sicklerville
  • Somers Point
  • South Plainfield
  • Toms River
  • West Deptford

