Biden Withdraws From 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses VP Kamala Harris To Be New Nominee

The news comes amid concerns over the 81-year-old Biden's health, which were loudly voiced by both allies and opponents after a disastrous debate performance against Trump on Thursday, June 27, and as the 46th president recovers from a COVID-19 infection contracted late last week.

The move clears the way for the Democratic Party to decide on a new nominee just weeks before its convention in Chicago starts on Monday, Aug. 19.

In a statement released just before 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Biden said: “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president.

“And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris “for being an extraordinary partner in all this work."

In a separate statement shortly after announcing his withdrawal from the race, he endorsed Harris to be the nominee, saying, "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

Biden recounted what he views as his administration's biggest accomplishments.

"Over the last three-and-a-half years, we have made great progress as a nation," he said..

"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We'd made historic investments in rebuilding our nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable healthcare to a record number of Americans.

"We've provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances, passed the first safety law in 30 years, appointed the first African-American to the Supreme Court, and most significant climate legislation in the history of the world.

"America's never been in a position to lead than we are today. I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people."

Biden will address the nation in a televised address later this week.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

