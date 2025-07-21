Biden Was Taking Ambien Before 'Absolutely Horrible' Debate Performance Against Trump, Son Says

The younger Biden told YouTube host Andrew Callaghan in a three‑hour Channel 5 interview posted Monday, July 21, he had been optimistic heading into the debate because the president had just notched bipartisan wins and delivered what supporters called a vibrant State of the Union. That confidence, he said, vanished onstage.

“He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as (expletive deleted)," Hunter Biden to Callaghan. "They give him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on the stage, and he looks like he’s a deer in the headlights.”

Biden’s performance in the event on June 27, 2024, at CNN studios in Atlanta, was widely regarded as the weakest of any major party nominee in American history, leading to significant concerns about his ability to serve a second term. Hunter Biden descried it as "absolutely horrible."

In the days and weeks that followed, Biden experienced a decline in the polls and faced mounting pressure from within his party to withdraw from the race. On July 21, 2024, he officially exited the campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Ultimately, Harris lost the general election to Trump.

Ambien, a sedative‑hypnotic used for short‑term insomnia, carries an FDA warning about “abnormal thinking and behavioral changes." The agency notes such drugs pose added concerns for older patients because repeated exposure may impair motor or cognitive performance.

Hunter recalled believing Biden’s debate prep at Camp David had checked every box until the live performance “scared the (expletive deleted) out of a lot of people because they were already concerned about his age.” He added,

The episode, he said, fueled party chatter about replacing Biden on the ticket, a push he attributes to actor George Clooney and several Democratic leaders.

Trump allies last cycle urged drug testing before debates, but no evidence of medication use surfaced at the time.

