Biden Raises $33M Since Debate, Admits To 'Poor Performance' At Murphy's Mansion

That total includes "grassroots" money from small donors, a campaign aide said.

Biden, 81, a Democrat, is being challenged by former President Donald Trump, 78, a Republican.

Biden attended two fund-raising events in East Hampton, NY, on Saturday afternoon followed by a Saturday evening fund-raiser hosted by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, in Middletown.

“I didn’t have a great night, but I’m going to be fighting harder,” Biden said of the debate to about 50 people who gathered in a tent at the back patio of the Murphy’s mansion overlooking the Navesink River.

Tammy Murphy told the crowd that they raised about $3.7 million, a Biden campaign aide confirmed (First Lady Jill Biden was born in Hammonton, NJ, in Atlantic County).

Gov. Murphy introduced Biden as “America’s comeback kid,” noting that with their friendship, “this is personal for us. . . .You’re on fire and we are all with you 1,000%."

Biden said voters had a very different reaction to the debate than the pundits if you look at polling figures.

“Research during the debate shows us converting more undecided voters than Trump did, in large part because of his conduct on Jan. 6,” Biden said. “People remember the bad things during his presidency”

“Donald Trump is a genuine threat to the nation,” Biden said, saying that his predecessor would undermine democracy if returned to the White House and his economic ideas would worsen inflation.

"Since the debate — which wasn’t my best debate ever, as Barack points out; and he — he had the same thing the first debate.....we've raised $27 million, the strongest stretch since we’ve begun this campaign. And we’ve done very well with fundraising because of all of you."

"Phil and Tammy, thank you very much for the hospitality but, more importantly, for your partnership and friendship," Biden said.

"Secondly, I understand the concern after the debate. I get it. I didn’t have a great night. But I’m going to be fighting harder and going to be — need you with me to get it done."

"Third, I would not be running again if I didn’t think I had the heart and soul to get this job done," Biden said.

Biden will be in McLean, VA. on Tuesday evening, July 2 for a fund-raiser hosted by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, a campaign aide said.

Beyer is serving his fifth term as the U.S. Representative from Virginia’s 8th District, representing Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, and parts of Fairfax County.

