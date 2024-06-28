Fair 76°

Biden Is Nj-bound: President Headed To Murphy's Mansion This Weekend After Weak Debate

President Joe Biden is visiting New Jersey this weekend for a private campaign fundraiser at Gov. Phil Murphy’s mansion in Middletown, a source confirmed.

 Photo Credit: Facebook
The Saturday night event at Murphy and First Lady Tammy’s home is on despite a less than stellar performance in his debate with former Republican President Donald Trump on Thursday, June 27. The press will not be invited.

"It's private," is all that a source close to the Democratic governor said on Friday, June 28.

A spokesman for Biden's campaign could not immediately provide more details saying, "Obviously we've been a little bit in debate land."

Gov. Murphy is expected to provide updates after the event on his Twitter account @govmurphy

