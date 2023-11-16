Fair 56°

Bicyclist Hospitalized In Teaneck Hit-And-Run: Car Found, Driver Sought

A search continued on Thursday for a hit-and-run driver who Teaneck police said sent a 55-year-old bicyclist from Oradell to the hospital.

The victim told police he was riding on East Forest Avenue between Teaneck Road and Arlington Avenue when he was struck around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that the chief said didn't appear life-threatening.

A witness reported seeing a lime green-colored sports car flee westbound on East Forest Avenue, McGurr said.

Soon after, Officers Glenn Coley and Aundra Ellington found the vehicle parked nearly a half-mile away on Selvage Avenue, he said.

It had "damage that was consistent with the accident," the chief said.

The vehicle was impounded as part of the ongoing investigation, he said.

Anonymous tips -- some of which can lead to rewards -- can be made either online at Bergen CrimeStoppers or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You also can remain anonymous by calling the Teaneck Police Department at (201) 837-2600.

