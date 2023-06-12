Mostly Cloudy 76°

Bicyclist From Englewood Hospitalized In 9W Crash, Driver From Westchester, 79, Cited

A 79-year-old driver from Westchester County was ticketed after she struck and injured a 42-year-old bicyclist from Englewood on Route 9W, authorities said.

The bicyclist was struck on Route 9W in Alpine in the middle of the afternoon Sunday, June 11.
Jerry DeMarco
The bicyclist was hit by the Toyota Corolla at Palisades Interstate Parkway Exit 4 shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Alpine Acting Police Chief Matthew S. Kent said.

Members of the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center with face and back pain, the chief said.

The Ardsley, NY, driver was unharmed. She received a summons for failing to stop, Kent said.

Demarest police assisted their Alpine colleagues, the chief said.

