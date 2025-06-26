Bicyclist, 21, Killed In Morris County Crash Saves 5 Lives Through Organ Donation

Colin Robertson, a 2022 graduate of Roxbury High School, died on Monday, June 23, after being struck by a Subaru Crosstrek while crossing Route 10 East near Hillside Avenue on Monday, June 16, around 9:15 p.m., according to Meghan Knab, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Robertson, who was crossing the roadway on a bicycle, was transported to Morristown Medical Center in serious condition. He passed away one week later.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured and remained on scene. No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Roxbury Police Department.

Robertson, remembered by friends for his love of playing the drums and thrift shopping, was an organ donor and helped save five lives, according to a GoFundMe page organized by Katie Goeke to support his family.

“The Robertson Family is facing an unimaginable loss,” the fundraiser reads. “Funds raised will help cover funeral costs and provide some relief from the loss of income, allowing the family to focus on healing and honoring Colin’s memory.”

More than $5,000 had been raised as of Thursday, June 26.

“The Robertson Family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from friends, neighbors and the wider community,” the GoFundMe says. “Every contribution, no matter the size, will help them face the difficult days ahead.”

