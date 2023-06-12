Bicyclist, 14, Airlifted After Crash Wasn't Wearing Helmet: Old Tappan Police

A witness told responding officers that the 14-year-old had turned right without stopping onto Ogle Road at the T intersection from Mavus Road -- near Tappan Lake and the Rockland County border -- when he slammed into the passenger side of the vehicle around 10:30 a.m. June 11, Old Tappan Police Chief Joseph Tracy said.

The Chester, NY driver "attempted to veer out of the way but was unable to," the chief said.

Bystanders were conducting CPR on the boy when police arrived and took over.

Members of the Old Tappan First Aid Corps transported the boy to nearby Northern Valley Regional High School, where borough firefighters had arranged a landing zone for AirMed One.

The medical chopper then flew the boy to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he remained on Monday. His current condition couldn't immediately be determined.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was notified, given the severity of the boy's injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.