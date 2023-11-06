Bicycle-Riding Career Offender With 20-Year Record Captured With Stolen Goods In Teaneck: PD

Police responded to the resident’s Oakdene Avenue home shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

The resident led them to the stash in the backyard, the chief said.

Police returned to the neighborhood two hours later after residents reported seeing the same man running through neighborhood yards, he said.

Bergen County sheriff’s officers and Bogota police helped find and arrest the man – identified as Alex Beretay, 39, most recently of the Murray Hill section of Manhattan -- in a backyard on Sandra Place a short time later.

Beretay this time was charged with obstruction and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Monday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Beretay has been arrested dozens of times dating back to 2002, mostly for shoplifting and car burglaries, as well as probation violations, records show.

He'd only just been released from the Bergen County Jail last Thursday, Nov. 1, after Teaneck police arrested him in July for a host of charges including theft and resisting arrest.

McGurr thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and Bogota police for their assistance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.