Beyoncé Films Commercial At NJ Laundromat

Beyoncé was in North Jersey this week filming a commercial at a local laundromat.

An employee at The Laundry Basket on Centre Street in Nutley confirmed to Daily Voice that the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer was in on Wednesday, July 31, shooting a commercial for Levi's.

Last March, the pop star, currently in her country era, debuted her very-own song with the same name as the iconic jeans brand in her album "Cowboy Carter."

Well, except her song has two Is in the title — "Levii's Jeans" — and features Post Malone. Click here to listen.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.