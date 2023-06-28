Better View Of NYC Costs NJ Man Who Cut Down Neighbor's Trees

That's a lesson that Grant Haber is apparently learning the hard way.

The Kinnelon resident is facing a potentially hefty fine for cutting 32 trees on his neighbor's property so he could get a better view of the New York City skyline, according to a Twitter thread that's gone viral.

Haber's lawyer, Matthew Mueller, did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment placed Wednesday morning, June 28.

According to the Borough of Kinnelon ordinance on tree removals, "any person violating any provision of this chapter shall, upon conviction, be subject to a minimum fine of $100 up to $1,000 per tree."

So, if you're doing that math, Haber could have to write a check for $32,000, as Kinnelon forester John Linson confirmed to Daily Voice that 32 trees were removed without a permit and a police report was filed.

According to the ordinance, if trees are removed without a permit, the person who removes the trees is required to replace the trees with a tree of a similar or superior species at their own expense. The replacement trees must be guaranteed for two full growing seasons, according to the ordinance.

Now, that's where things could get costly, at least, according to Sam Glickman, a friend of Linson's who started the Twitter thread that's been viewed more than 4 million times.

"The arborist wrote violations to all 3 parties, 96 in all (by hand, took him 12 hours) and there's a provision requiring the replanting of like trees "of the same size," Glickman tweeted.

"And, it's on an inaccessible by road mountainside. He put the affronted landowner in touch with the only guy who would take on such a job. They have to build a road, remove the debris, plant big trees and water them for two years.

According to Glickman, that could cost Haber $1.5 million, with additional fines totaling $400,000 — though those numbers haven't been confirmed.

Glickman tweeted out a link to a Zoom hearing held on Tuesday, June 27. So many people tried to join the hearing, that capacity was quickly reached and people were forced to sit in a digital waiting room.

The hearing ended up being anti-climactic as it was adjourned until Tuesday, July 18.

